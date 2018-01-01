Exhume newborn’s body for paternity test: Delhi court to police

Since the victim has not been able to provide proof of age, the court asked police to conduct a bone ossification test. (Representational) Since the victim has not been able to provide proof of age, the court asked police to conduct a bone ossification test. (Representational)

A Delhi court has ordered exhumation of the body of a three-day-old girl — who was born to an alleged rape victim and died two months ago — to extract a DNA sample from the remains and conduct a paternity test. Additional Sessions Judge Pooran Chand directed the SHO of New Ashok Nagar police station to accompany the baby’s mother, a minor, to the site where the body is buried so the remains can be exhumed. Sources said the judge passed the order after the girl, during her deposition in court, refused to identify the accused.

A court source said, “The girl turned hostile and claimed the police had caught the wrong person. It was then decided to compare the DNA of the accused and that of the baby to ascertain paternity.” “In the current case, during examination, the girl said she can point out the place where her child is buried. SHO is directed to carry out steps for taking out the buried body, and take DNA samples for further investigation in the matter… (The SHO) is directed to keep the victim in any authorised ladies home,” ASJ Chand said.

The case dates back to February, when the minor girl was allegedly raped several times by a garment shop owner. Court sources said the girl used to sell incense sticks at traffic signals in New Ashok Nagar. “The girl hails from a small village in Rajasthan and had left Delhi a few months after the incident. The family only learnt about the crime when she was six months pregnant. They approached the local police, who brought them to Delhi Police for investigation,” a court source said.

The Delhi Police registered a case of rape under the POCSO Act in July. “In October, she gave birth to a girl, who died three days later. The child was buried in a nearby farmland at her village. But police were not aware of this. It was only after the police filed a chargesheet, and summons were issued to produce the victim in court, that all the facts came to light,” the source said.

Moreover, since the victim has not been able to provide proof of age, the court asked police to conduct a bone ossification test. “After the remains are exhumed and the tests are conducted, the SHO shall hand over the victim to her father and file a compliance report,” the court said, posting the matter for hearing on January 18.

