Ex-staffer of Connaught Place pub booked for cloning customers’ card details

A former employee of Connaught Place’s Farzi Cafe has been booked for allegedly cloning the card details of customers and carrying out transactions to the tune of over Rs 6 lakh, police said, adding that a case of cheating has been registered at Connaught Place police station and they have started investigation into the matter.

BK Singh, DCP (New Delhi) said they are collecting evidence and the accused will be arrested soon. The restaurant administration said they are cooperating with police in their probe.

Elaborating on the case, police said that a private bank started receiving complaints from their customers that “disputed transactions” have been carried out using their cards.

Police soon came to know that as many as 13 people have lost money, amounting to Rs 6,03,500. “The bank approached us saying that even though the cards were with the customers, transactions were carried out without their knowledge,” police said.

During investigation into the card fraud, the bank found that all of the 13 customers had, at one point or the other, visited Farzi Cafe and paid with the very cards. The bank then contacted the restaurant, which conducted an internal inquiry.

A spokesperson of Farzi Cafe said: “We conducted an internal probe immediately after the bank approached us. After reviewing the CCTV footages, we found out that one Md Badrul Islam Barduiya had attended to all of them. But he had left his job by then,” adding that they submitted a complaint against the employee to police on April 15.On April 29, the bank also filed a police complaint.

An FIR was lodged on July 4.

Police said the accused has fled to his hometown in Assam and a team has been sent there to arrest him.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App