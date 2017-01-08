Ex-serviceman shoots his son in Gurgaon

According to the police, Mohan Lal was trying to pry copper from the shell when it exploded. The victim may have picked this shell from the area where Army often practices war exercises. According to the police, Mohan Lal was trying to pry copper from the shell when it exploded. The victim may have picked this shell from the area where Army often practices war exercises.

A case has been registered against an ex-serviceman based in Gurgaon after he allegedly shot his son with his service revolver on Friday evening, police said. According to police, the incident took place at 9 pm on Friday in Gurgaon’s Patel Nagar area, where the accused — 57-year-old Jagdish Chandra — resided with his wife and 25-year-old son, Mordhwaj. “The son, a lawyer in Gurgaon, was prone to returning home in an intoxicated state,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Madan Kumar, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

Elaborating on the details, Kumar said Mordhwaj returned home after drinking, and got into a confrontation with his parents. He allegedly began beating up his father and mother, before grabbing his father’s service revolver, which was kept in the wardrobe.

“He attempted to shoot Chandra, but his wife managed to foil his attempt. However, Chandra then seized the revolver and allegedly shot Mordhwaj,” said ASI Kumar. “Chandra fled the scene after shooting his son, and a case has been registered against him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act,” said ASI Kumar, adding, “Further investigations are underway and we expect to track him down soon.”

Mordhwaj, meanwhile, has been admitted to Paras hospital in Gurgaon, where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors at the hospital said he had three injuries in total, two of which were gunshot injuries, on the right side of his abdomen and the back of his neck respectively, and the third was “possibly a stab wound” on the left side of his abdomen.

“We had to conduct a surgery last night as he was critical. He is stable now and we expect to take him off the ventilator by tomorrow,” said Dr Rakesh Durkhure, consultant, general surgery, at Paras Hospital.

Ex-serviceman shot dead in Gurgaon

An ex- servicemen was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur area early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident took place at 9 am on Badshahpur’s Darbaripur road.

The victim has been identified as Subhash Yadav (53). “He sustained five gunshot wounds in different parts of his body and died on the spot,” said Inspector Parveen Malik, SHO of Badshahpur police station. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.