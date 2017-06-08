Ex-judge detained for firing at power line workers in Gurgaon

Gurgaon Police detained a retired judge on Wednesday evening after he allegedly opened fire on men changing the electricity line in Gurgaon’s Civil Lines area.

According to a complaint filed at Civil Lines police station, the incident took place at 6.26 pm on Wednesday when some contractors were on duty outside the judge’s home.

The electricity in the area had been turned off around 12 pm and was restored by 6 pm, after which the men began gathering the cords to wrap up their work.

The accused, a retired additional district and sessions judge, allegedly came out of his house in the evening and got into a confrontation with the workers, who alleged that he abused them and threatened to kill them.

They also alleged that the judge pulled out a gun and fired some shots — while two were fired in the air, the third one hit the tyre of the workers’ tractor.

Manish Sehgal, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said, “The judge has been detained and a case is being registered regarding the incident. Further investigations will be conducted.”

