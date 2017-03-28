Ex-Delhi law minister summoned as accused in fake degree case

Former Law Minister of Delhi Jitender Singh Tomar at the Haus Khas Police station, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal /File) Former Law Minister of Delhi Jitender Singh Tomar at the Haus Khas Police station, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal /File)

Former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar has been summoned as an accused by a court which took cognisance of the charge sheet in a fake degree case. Besides Tomar, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Sandeep Garg also summoned 13 others as accused including employees of Tilkamanjhi University at Bhagalpur in Bihar from where the Delhi MLA allegedly procured a fake law degree.

“I take cognisance of offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 109/120B (abetment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC,” the ACMM said here.

Out of the 13 who have been summoned as accused, the judge noted that five persons were not chargesheeted by the police.

“Though accused Anirudh Das, R R Poddar, Surendra Prasad Singh, Ram Avtar Sharma and Ramashish Purbhe have not been chargesheeted, a perusal of the record shows that Tilkamanjhi Bhagalpur University had issued instructions which were not followed and complied with by these accused…

“Issue summons to accused Jitender Singh Tomar, notice to his surety and summons to accused Bare Narayan Singh, Razi Ahmad, Rajendra Prasad Singh, Janardan Prasad Yadav, Dinesh Kumar Shrivastava, Anil Kumar Singh, Niranjan Sharma, Sadanand Rai, Anirudh Das, R R Poddar, Surendra Prasad Singh, Ram Avtar Sharma and Ramashish Purbhe,” it said and posted the matter for hearing to April 19.

Tomar, an MLA from Trinagar, was arrested on June 9, 2015 following a probe by the Delhi police on a complaint of the Bar Council of Delhi that he had obtained a fake law degree.

However, on July 24, 2015, he was granted conditional bail by a court here with a direction to join investigation as and when required.

A magisterial court had earlier rejected Tomar’s bail plea twice.

An FIR was registered against Tomar on June 8, 2015 at Hauz Khas police station for alleged offences of cheating, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, forgery with intent to cheat and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now