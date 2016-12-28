Ex-civil engineer hangs himself, calls suicide my surgical strike: Delhi Police

A 70-year-old former civil engineer, who had also been an advisor to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 2006-07, hanged himself in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday. According to police, Prahlad Narayan Mishra, who had three sons, wrote in his suicide note: “Except you (his wife), no one should touch my body, else my soul will be troubled and will not be rested.”

Police said Mishra had stopped working about one-and-a-half years ago, and had allegedly been suffering from depression. In the suicide note, Mishra wrote that he is tired and fed up with his life, and that he does not want a post-mortem conducted on his body.

“My last wish is that maximum organs of my body may be utilised by needy persons… Bones ashes (if any) to be dispersed by NGO, police or AIIMS staff,” he wrote. He also praised the Prime Minister, and called the suicide “my surgical strike”.

Police said the engineer, his wife and one of his sons stayed at Dream Apartment in Dwarka Sector 22.

DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar said, “Mishra worked as a civil engineer during construction of five-star hotels like Hyatt, Lalit and others. He was also an advisor to the DRDO in 2006-07. He is survived by his wife and three children, of which one stayed with him. An inquest proceeding has been initiated and we are questioning people to know the possible reason for this extreme step.”

A police source said that Mishra is believed to have contemplated suicide in the past as well. “He apparently tried to convince his wife to jump into a nearby canal together,” said a police officer.