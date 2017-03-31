EWS admission scam: Proceedings against 5 accused dropped

No evidence to connect accused to charges: Court. File Photo No evidence to connect accused to charges: Court. File Photo

STATING THAT the trial court “misdirected itself” by summoning five mothers as accused persons in the alleged case of economically weaker section (EWS) admission scam in the capital, the sessions court has dropped proceedings against the five. Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash, quashing the summoning order by passed by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on alleged criminal conspiracy under the IPC including others, said there is “no document whatsoever” filed by the police “which may connect them” with the alleged charges. “The offence of conspiracy cannot be fastened against merely on the basis of assumption and presumption or merely because of the fact that their wards got admitted in nursery class in EWS quota, in the absence of any material to support the same,” ASJ Prakash observed.

In 2015, Delhi Police cracked the EWS admission scam and arrested several accused over the scam, including the alleged kingpin. The accused used to charge a hefty amount — between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh — for each admission, said police sources. Sources in the Crime Branch told The Indian Express that the order is likely to have implications in regard to nearly 400 mothers named by the Delhi Police in the present case, who face similar allegations.

“At least 400 others are facing similar allegations as that of the five, who have now been granted relief by the sessions court. If the other accused move a similar revision petition challenging the trial court order summoning them as the accused, they could seek relief on the basis of the present order passed by the sessions court on the ground of parity,” a source said. The sessions court said there is “nothing on record” to “suggest that the five mothers had submitted false declarations or forged certificates” with the school authority at “any point of time nor there was any overt act on their part.”

The sessions court has also pulled up the trial court saying “…trial court seems to have misdirected itself while observing that the petitioners have constructively and in a planned manner, illegally usurped seats in schools which were meant for underprivileged children.” “The said observation is not found to be supported by any material on record as there in nothing to suggest that the petitioners were within the knowledge of the fact that their children would be got admitted in the concerned school in EWS quota on the basis of forged EWS certificates,” the court said. ASJ Prakash said that “undisputedly” there is “no document” filed along with the chargesheet as well the supplementary chargesheet, “which may connect them” with the alleged offence. The court also said “there is “no evidence” in form of the statement recorded before the Delhi Police, “pointing out towards their complicity” in the alleged offence.

The court also said that “in the absence of opinion of the handwriting expert” — it cannot “presume that forms were filled” by the accused persons. “Thus, the impunged order summoning of petitioners as accused persons is not sustainable in the eyes of law and is liable to be set aside,” the court said. In the present case, the signature of accused persons is one the crucial evidence cited by the police to establish criminal conspiracy and forensic report regarding the signatures are still awaited.

The court, however, said that, “dropping of proceedings” against the five accused shall not prevent the investigation agency to “invoke appropriate offences” if any against them, “in case any evidence comes to surface during further investigation or report of handwriting expert comes against them”. Earlier, then Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav had said these fake EWS certificates were used to gain admission in several schools.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now