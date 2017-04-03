EVM row: EC rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s claims, says no VVPAT machine from UP being moved to MP

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

The Election Commission on Monday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that EVMs from Uttar Pradesh are being moved to Madhya Pradesh for by-polls in Rajouri Garden. “This goes against the norm that EVMs used in one election cannot be used in another for at least 45 days,” Kejriwal had said.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s allegations, the poll panel said, “No EVMs have been moved from Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of Bye-polls in Madhya Pradesh. Only the VVPAT machines which were kept in reserve and not used during the actual poll, have been redeployed.”

Kejriwal had also demanded postponing of MCD polls and use of paper ballots in the elections. “MCD polls should be held using paper ballots. It should be postponed if time is required to do that,” he told reporters. He has also written to the EC claiming that “our experts”

will prove that the voting machines can be tampered with. “I challenge the ECI to give us 72 hours to prove it”.

The AAP chief said in light of reports that even VVPAT machines were not reliable, ballot papers were the “only safe option”, which, he said, has been adopted by many western countries. The State Election Commission has already declared that the municipal polls will be held on April 23.

