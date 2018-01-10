Evidence ‘vague’, man acquitted of rape charge; case dismissed

The complainant in the case had registered the rape case against the man in 2013. The complainant in the case had registered the rape case against the man in 2013.

A Delhi court acquitted a man accused of raping a woman employee at his factory, stating that the evidence given by the complainant is “vague” and does not inspire “much confidence”. Dismissing the case, against the man, who owns a factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik said the prosecution has not been able to prove its case “beyond reasonable doubt”.

The complainant in the case had registered the rape case against the man in 2013. The court said she then filed another case in the labour court against him over a monetary dispute. They later reached a settlement in 2014.

However, the court said the woman did not bring up the incident in the labour court despite telling her lawyer and some labour union leaders. “Why would she settle the money/salary dispute with the accused in a labour court after the alleged incident had taken place and a case was already registered by then?” the judge said.

The alleged rape took place in July 2011. The complainant alleged that he touched her inappropriately and “forcibly established sexual relations on two occasions”. She did not tell anyone about the incident as she was married, she claimed. Two years later, she filed a complaint at Ashok Vihar police station.

However, the man deposed in court that the complainant was working as a daily wage labourer in his factory and had demanded more wages. He handed her Rs 2,000 and asked her not to come to work. According to court records, he deposed that a few days after he fired her from the job, he received a notice from the labour court.

