Evening spell of rain makes capital air more breathable

After four consecutive days of ‘very poor’ air quality, light rain and strong wind on Monday evening brought down temperature and pollution levels in the city. Rain and vehicle breakdowns also led to traffic jams across the city, with the Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter handle receiving complaints from ISBT, Janpath, Vasant Kunj and Akshardham.

At India Gate, PM 2.5 concentration was 415 µg/m3 at 2.30 pm. It dipped to 168 µg/m3 at 8.30 pm. At Anand Vihar, particulate matter was recorded at 505 µg/m3 at 11 am. This dipped to 176 µg/m3 by 8.30 pm. The prescribed standard for the pollutant is 60 µg/m3.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department said light rain is expected on Tuesday as well. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal, the minimum was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

IMD officials said an overcast sky on Tuesday is expected to push the minimum temperature to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius. According to the CPCB national air quality index, Delhi’s air quality was 361 (very poor) at 4 pm. Rain started across the capital around 6 pm.

