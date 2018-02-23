Escaped convict Sandeep Kumar Dhillo was in touch with two associates while in prison

Dhillo had escaped on Monday, after his associates threw chilli powder and opened fire at officers Dhillo had escaped on Monday, after his associates threw chilli powder and opened fire at officers

Days after a 40-year-old murder convict escaped from custody during a visit to Maulana Azad Medical College, police investigation found that Sandeep Kumar Dhillo had been in touch with two of his associates over the phone while he was lodged in Mandoli Jail. Police said the associates, who were recently released on bail, are absconding from their homes in southwest Delhi. Several teams of the special cell, crime branch and central district are working round-the-clock to nab Dhillo and his associates. “One of the crime branch teams scanned several numbers belonging to Dhillo’s associates, but many were found switched off. In the meantime, police analysed dump data — mass collection of mobile phone data — of phone numbers belonging to his associates, and found one specific number was operational inside the jail. The number was registered in a woman’s name, a distant relative of Dhillo’s associate and a resident of Sagarpur,” a police officer said.

Police analysed the number and found repeated calls were made to two numbers belonging to Dhillo’s associates. “The associates, along with three others, went missing hours after the incident,” a senior police officer said.

Raj Kumar, additional inspector general and spokesperson for the prison, said, “We are not aware of this fact; phones are prohibited inside the jail. If any investigation team of the Delhi Police shares this information with us, we will conduct an enquiry into the same.” “The number he used inside prison was used by a relative of one of his associates a year ago. After the incident, all numbers were found to be switched off. Police are also scanning the records of all the people who met the accused in prison,” a police officer said.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage from the hospital, which shows the three policemen, posted with the Third Battalion of Delhi Police, escorting the convict to the van. The three personnel were suspended following the incident, police said.

Dhillo had escaped police custody on Monday, after his associates threw chilli powder and opened fire at the officers who had accompanied him to the hospital for treatment. “Prime facie, it appears the escape was orchestrated by five persons on motorcycles, who freed the convict, and fled the spot,” the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We have identified the associates who helped Dhillo escape. We are conducting raids to nab them.”

