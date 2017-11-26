EPCS says Delhi govt’s job to address problem: With little or no compensation, clean air fight hurts construction workers

The National Green Tribunal had said that construction workers should continue to get daily wages. Archive photo The National Green Tribunal had said that construction workers should continue to get daily wages. Archive photo

Lala Ram, 27, who earns Rs 300 a day as a construction worker in Mayapuri, sat idle at home for a week this month, as did 34-year-old Kisan Pal, another construction labourer in Hari Nagar, who earns Rs 350 daily.

As air pollution rose to hazardous levels in the city, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on all construction activities in Delhi-NCR From November 9-16.

“We suffered the most — there was no work, no money. The contractors didn’t pay us anything for a week. I have a family of five in Delhi and they depend on my daily wages… I had to borrow money from friends to arrange even basic meals,” said Kisan Pal, who shows up at the Labour Chowk in Madanpur Khadar every day to look for work.

This, despite the Tribunal making it clear while banning construction work that “the labourers working at construction sites would be paid their daily wages and would not be affected by the NGT’s orders”.

The ground reality, however, was different.

Gayadeen, 27, was working as a PoP (Plaster of Paris) worker in Hari Nagar when the ban was imposed. He found out about the ban after he showed up to work at 8 am the next day. “I was on the site but was counted as absent. I earn Rs 500 a day, and didn’t get paid for a whole week. Migrant labourers like me only know farming and construction work… this ban left us jobless and helpless for a week. I looked for work elsewhere but got nothing, so I sat at home,” said Gayadeen, who hails from Azamgarh, UP.

It was a similar situation for 36-year-old Harinder, who does texture paint work at construction sites in Shantiniketan and Gurgaon; and for Lala Ram, who was building a toilet with 11 other labourers in Mayapuri when the ban was imposed.

“The contractor gave us all Rs 1,000 each to survive a week. But this money will be cut from our salary, now that we are back at work. It was an advance payment,” said Ram, who hails from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a PTI report, the Delhi government conveyed to the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) that the “ban on construction activities during the emergency levels of pollution had left migrant labourers in the lurch as contractors refused to pay them”.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Dr Bhure Lal, Chairman of the EPCA, said, “If the workers are out of work, it’s the government’s responsibility to provide them with livelihood. The Delhi government should pass an act or a law that ensures the contractors pay them. It’s not the EPCA’s responsibility”.

Lal said that “if this contingency arises again, we will resort to Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes ban on civil construction activities”.

According to the report, in a recent meeting with the EPCA, officials from Delhi and other states in the NCR had pointed out “that in the absence of any legislation that provides safety of paid leave to workers, it becomes next to impossible to enforce it”.

On November 9, a ban had been imposed on construction activities and entry of trucks in Delhi-NCR due to ‘very poor’ air quality. It was lifted a week later when air quality improved.

