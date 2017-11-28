EPCA wants parking policy by Feb-end

In the NCR, state governments, and their transport departments and urban development departments will be responsible. File photo In the NCR, state governments, and their transport departments and urban development departments will be responsible. File photo

To reduce congestion and pollution, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has set February 28, 2018, as the deadline to implement a parking policy across Delhi-NCR through measures ranging from a non-parking penalty that is 10 times the parking fee, impounding vehicles and reforming parking lease agreements.

The EPCA has mentioned these measures in a report — ‘Comprehensive Action Plan for Air Pollution’ — which was submitted to the Supreme Court on November 16.

In Delhi, the agencies responsible for enforcing the measures include the government’s environment and transport department, UTTIPEC, municipal agencies as well as the traffic police.

In the NCR, state governments, and their transport departments and urban development departments will be responsible.

The Delhi government has also created a draft parking policy, which is being reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal.

What the plan entails:

* Introduce and upgrade variable time-based pricing, as per market demand.

* Coordinated off-street and on-street surface pricing in commercial areas, and permits in residential areas.

* Parking should be charged as per duration, location in city and size of vehicle.

* Steps to be taken to “prevent parking of vehicles in non-designated areas”. Violators to be charged “10 times the parking fee, along with impounding of vehicles after a certain level of violation”.

*Strict penalty for violation of parking regulations and walkway encroachment. Parking on footpaths to be made a cognizable offence under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and Police Act.

*Reform parking lease agreements to increase parking revenue for local area development and public transport improvement

