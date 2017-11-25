EPCA to ready odd-even manual for capital — and neighbours

Smog engulfed the city for a week in November Smog engulfed the city for a week in November

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) will prepare a manual for the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme — not just for Delhi but for urban areas of NCR. The body will bring out a manual that would include, among other things, the exemptions for the scheme. It, however, said other measures such as public transport and parking facilities must be strengthened first.

The decision was made during a meeting to review the measures taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control air pollution. The odd-even scheme is part of GRAP — to be enforced if air quality deteriorates to “severe plus” levels.

“Now air quality is between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’. We hope to prepare a note soon, that will look at the best practices in controlling air pollution as followed in different parts of the world, including Paris and Beijing,” Sunita Narain, member, EPCA, said.

“We will need a better forecasting system, for which we will work with representatives from the Ministry of Science, India Meteorological Department and state governments,” Narain said.

The Delhi government had planned to implement the scheme earlier this month, when thick smog enveloped the city for almost a week. While the National Green Tribunal had initially shot down the plan, it agreed to let the government enforce the scheme but refused exemptions to women and two-wheelers. The government then said it cannot implement the scheme since it did not have a robust public transport system to handle the load of commuters.

The EPCA too had pulled up the government for not doing enough to ensure proper implementation of GRAP measures.

Polash Mukherjee of the Centre for Science and Environment said, “The body also invited feedback from all agencies involved and suggested ways to reduce the time lag between the EPCA’s orders and its implementation.”

