EPCA gives Metro 1-year deadline for more coaches

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has set a deadline of December 2018, for augmenting the service of Metro for carrying more passengers, by procuring more coaches. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) proposal to induct 582 new coaches has been with the Delhi government since May.

“The coaches will be accommodated in Phase III (Pink Line and Magenta Line), and other lines — although the final decision will be taken only when the approval comes,” a source said.

The DMRC said the proposal has been pending with the government and the deadline will be notified, if an order is passed by the SC.

The Delhi Metro had submitted to the EPCA its plan for inducting 486 additional coaches by December 2017 for existing lines, according to the EPCA’s report titled “Comprehensive Action Plan for Air Pollution”.

The DMRC said, “The procurement of 486 coaches is for the upcoming new Phase-III lines 7 and 8 (Pink Line and Magenta Line) only and the commissioning of these coaches is under process. Of 486 coaches, 246 for Line-7 and 168 coaches for Line-8 are available at the depots.”

