EPCA finalises audit report of pollution centres

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) met Wednesday to finalise a report of an audit of pollution control centres in the Delhi-NCR conducted earlier this year.

The audit, conducted across a subset of centres that issue pollution under-control certificates, found that only 23.3 per cent of vehicles in Delhi actually go through PUC-testing and three out of four vehicles do not have any such certification.

“The draft report was circulated among stakeholders and major revisions have been made to the report based on their comments,” an EPCA member told The Indian Express, adding that it will be submitted to the Supreme Court at the end of the month.

There are over 900 pollution control centres in Delhi alone and the EPCA team reviewed a subset in the city and in neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

