Ensure those from state are not harassed: J&K CM to Rajnath Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday asked the Centre to issue directions to the “agencies concerned” to ensure that people from the state do not face any harassment — referring to the assault on four Kashmiri siblings in Siddhartha Extension in the capital last Thursday.

The Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and brought to his notice cases of alleged harassment of people from the state in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, an official spokesperson said.

She requested Singh to issue necessary instructions to the agencies concerned so that people from the state, who are studying, doing business or working in other parts of the country, do not feel inconvenienced and can carry on their activities without interference, the official spokesperson added.

Union Home Minister Singh assured the J&K CM that he will look into the cases and take strict action, the official said. On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested four men in connection with the assault on the siblings. Police said they have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Police have also deputed additional security in the area to maintain law and order.

Back at the colony, the RWA residents held meetings with residents to discuss the case. The Kashmiri family, however, remained put at home. “We are safe so far. The RWA officials held their own meetings; we were not invited,” said the 36-year-old woman who was among those attacked.

Police have also registered a case against the Kashmiri family after locals filed a complaint in the aftermath of the attack. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have not taken any action against them so far.” While the MHA and Delhi Police had maintained that the attack was over the issue of feeding dogs, and had nothing to do with the state they come from, an April 2 letter sent by the president of the flat occupants’ association to the Prime Minister’s Office accused them of “harbouring terrorists”.

