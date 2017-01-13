Engineering student found hanging in hostel room

A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday night. In a suicide note recovered from the spot, the student wrote that no one was responsible for his death, police said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Police said the body of Abhinav Gupta, a resident of Meerut, was found by the hostel authorities around 11 pm on the institute’s premises in Noida Sector 62. Gupta was a fourth year student of B Tech (Electronics and Communication) at a private institute in Noida.

“Around 11.15 pm yesterday (Wednesday), we received a call from the hostel warden. The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

No complaint was filed by Gupta’s family, police said. “In the suicide note, he has said no one is responsible for his death. The body was sent for post mortem examination, which confirmed that the death was caused by hanging. The body has been handed over to his family, who maintained he was upset about not getting a job,” police added.

Two months ago, Amity University campus in Noida had witnessed two student deaths, including a suicide.