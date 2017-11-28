Engineering student found hanging at rented flat in Ghaziabad

A 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging at her rented flat in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram Monday, police said. No suicide note was found at the spot. However, police said the woman was distressed over her poor academic performance.

Police said they received information about the incident from a private hospital, where the woman was taken Monday morning. “She shared her flat with a college friend. After her friends reached the flat in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, she was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Noida, where she was declared brought dead,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, DSP (Indirapuram).

She was alone at the time of the incident as her flatmate had gone home to Delhi. The woman’s family reached Ghaziabad from Aligarh in the morning. “The family said she was stressed due to her poor academic performance. The post-mortem report said the cause of death was hanging,” Mishra said.

