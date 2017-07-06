‘Engineer supervising NEET exam helped students cheat’

The supervisors of two examination centres in Chandigarh and Greater Noida, where the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) was held in December, 2016, helped some students cheat, police have stated in their chargesheet, set to be filed in the coming days. The examination was held to admit students into postgraduate medical courses. As first reported by The Indian Express in April, the Delhi Police had discovered that computer servers were hacked to help some students cheat in the exam, following which three persons were arrested.

DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Deo confirmed that they have prepared a chargesheet. “We have identified both supervisors — including the mastermind Ankur Mishra, a mechanical engineer. A hunt is on to nab him. We have also issued non-bailable warrants against Mishra,” he said. A senior officer said the other supervisor has joined questioning.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by The Indian Express, a detailed conspiracy was hatched to help students cheat. “The three arrested persons — Abhishek Singh, Atul Vats and Hansul — said during questioning that they met Mishra, supervisor of the Chandigarh centre, around two years ago during an exam. Mishra was the supervisor at that exam centre. The three used to get fake marksheets printed,” sources said.

The chargesheet states that when the accused came to know about NEET, held between December 5 and December 13, Mishra told his accomplices to “lure aspirants by assuring them of a good rank”. “The accused zeroed in on aspirants and struck a deal, charging Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore,” sources said.

Mishra hacked the examination server with the help of Ammyy Admin software. “He shared the same software with his associates, who also used it to hack the server. They switched off CCTV cameras while hacking the server at centres,” sources said.

Police said they received information about the hacking on January 20. With the help of technical surveillance, police identified the accused and teams were formed to unearth the conspiracy. A case was registered following a complaint by Inspector Ashish Kumar, who led the probe team before Inspector Lokendra Chauhan took over.

Police said since the exam was computer-based, an agency from the US, providing Educational Testing Services, was roped in to unearth the larger conspiracy.

The first two arrests were made on April 10. “Police also discovered that the accused took help from some doctors. The doctors would sit in a hotel in Dwarka and take the exam from there. On the day of the examination, the candidate would be able to send the questions to the doctors as the servers were compromised. The paper was solved by doctors sitting in the hotel, who would then submit their answers using the same server,” an officer said.

Police said the exam was held in two sessions at 80 centres.

