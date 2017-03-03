Engineer held for fleeing with goods worth Rs 80 lakh

A 36-year-old electrical engineering graduate, who impersonated an employee of the Centre for Developement of Telematic (CDOT) — a PSU and telecom technology development centre — and placed a purchase order of electrical goods worth Rs 80 lakh, has been arrested. Items worth Rs 60 lakh were recovered from him. The accused, Deepak Mandarwal, got the goods delivered at the gates of the company at Mandi Road in Mehrauli, police said, adding that he was earlier an accused in a bank robbery case in UP. Goods worth Rs 20 lakh is still to be recovered, police said.

Police said the accused, who was nabbed after a month-long investigation, had previously worked as a CDOT contractor and knew some of the loopholes.

Police said the incident came to light after 13 businessmen, dealing in electrical goods, lodged a police complaint early February that one Ajay Kumar representing CDOT had placed orders for electrical goods worth Rs 5 lakh each, and collected orders at the delivery gate of CDOT office.

A team was constituted under Mehrauli SHO Vikramjit Virk. Police said CCTV footage revealed the impersonator, who was later identified, adding that they received a tip-off about the accused arriving at Ghaziabad Court for an alleged robbery in Muradnagar.

“On interrogation, he led the team to a flat in Gaur city, Noida, where electrical items like MCCB, PCB, switches, ECCB, timer, wires, power load relay, etc; worth approximately Rs 60 lakh were found. He is an expert in automation components installation, and has taken contracts with companies like L&T, CDOT. He claimed that he had run into large loans as his contract work payments were delayed,” said additonal DCP South Chinmoy Biswal.