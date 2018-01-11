Engineer found dead in Greater Noida, police file dowry case

Around 9 pm Wednesday, the body was found by her in-laws in the bathroom in Greater Noida’s Alpha I, police said. (Representational Image) Around 9 pm Wednesday, the body was found by her in-laws in the bathroom in Greater Noida’s Alpha I, police said. (Representational Image)

The body of a 23-year-old software engineer was found in a pool of blood at her Greater Noida residence late Wednesday evening. Initial investigation has revealed that the woman had been attacked with a “sharp-edged weapon”. Her husband and in-laws have been charged with murder, and a dowry death case has been registered on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s father, police said.

Around 9 pm Wednesday, the body was found by her in-laws in the bathroom in Greater Noida’s Alpha I, police said. “She used to stay on the second floor. Her parents-in-law and sister-in-law stay on the first floor. They heard a commotion and rushed upstairs and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She had sustained severe head injuries from a sharp-edged weapon,” said Brijesh Kumar Verma, SHO, Kasna police station.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted Thursday and an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and sections of the Dowry Act has been registered. “In his complaint, the woman’s father said her husband and in-laws used to beat her up for dowry. He has said around Rs 35-40 lakh had been given during the wedding but they had been demanding more money,” Verma said.

According to police, the woman was married around two years ago and while her parents live in Beta Sector of Greater Noida, the family hails from Hathras, UP.

