ED gets sensitive info in searches at premises of journalist, aides

A probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that the activities of journalist Upendra Rai, who was recently arrested by the CBI for alleged extortion, was flagged way back in 2010. While conducting searches at various locations, the agency recovered a note written by a senior ED official in 2010 flagging Rai’s activities to the then CBI director.

The agency has also recovered call records of an ED officer, and a joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and legal papers relating to jailed engineer Yadav Singh, and the Moin Qureshi case, in which former CBI director A P Singh is being probed.

The recoveries also include income tax assessment orders of various companies and Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) of nearly 140 firms generated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) after joint CBI-ED searches on the premises of Rai and his associates including Rahul Sharma and Sanjay Snehi.

Last week, investigating agencies along with the I-T Department conducted fresh searches in Gurgaon, Kolkata and Mumbai against a number of people including tax department officials. They seized a secret note from the Indian High Commission in Singapore to then ED director Rajan Katoch, and a communication between the latter and industrialist Naveen Jindal. The letter written by Jindal to Katoch in 2015 has been recovered from the cache, apart from a secret inquiry report on foreign assets and a note shared by a special director of the ED in the backdrop of the Singapore FIU taking umbrage on the leakage of its shared information in the Indian media.

Among other seizures made from the premises of Snehi are call detail records (CDRs) of a senior ED officer investigating the Supreme Court-monitored Aircel-Maxis case, an IAS officer who served as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, a journalist owning a Hindi news portal, and Rai’s wife Rachna.

The CDRs are suspected to have been sourced by Rai some years back, a senior official said.

Other sensitive documents recovered include a 2015 ED complaint against meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others. A total of 140 STRs generated by the FIU to check black money and terror financing was found in a pen drive that was recovered from Rai’s premises. The agencies are now probing at least 14 accounts belonging to Rai, his family and company in various banks in Delhi.

