Endangered species: Egyptian vulture rescued from temple after priest sounds alarm

Egyptian vulture is also known as the white scavenger vulture or pharaoh’s chicken. (Photo by Wildlife SOS) Egyptian vulture is also known as the white scavenger vulture or pharaoh’s chicken. (Photo by Wildlife SOS)

A temple in Patparganj had an unusual visitor on Wednesday. A white adult Egyptian vulture, rarely seen in Delhi’s skies over the past several years, found its way to a Hanuman temple in the area, where it was spotted by the priest, Bharti Baba.

The Egyptian vulture is native to Asia (including India), Europe and several parts of Africa, and is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list of endangered species. According to IUCN, there are between 12,000 and 38,000 Egyptian vultures in the world. The has been no official count of these birds in India.

According to officials at Wildlife SOS — an NGO that assists relevant authorities in rescuing animals and birds in several parts of the country — the bird was injured. The priest contacted the local police who got in touch with the NGO. This is the second Egyptian vulture that the NGO has rescued this year. They rescued another one in April from a residential colony in Mayur Vihar.

“The rather unusual looking bird appeared to be in pain and was struggling to fly. Identified as an Egyptian vulture, the bird had sustained an injury on the right wing and was in need of medical intervention. After carefully placing it in a transport carrier, the vulture was taken for treatment… The bird is currently under treatment and observation. After complete recovery, it will be released into its natural habitat,” a statement issued by the NGO said.

Egyptian vultures have been on the IUCN endangered list since 2007. According to Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO, Wildlife SOS, the population of these vultures is threatened due to factors such as loss of prey base and habitat, poisoning from veterinary drugs, electrocution, etc.

“This species is rarely spotted in Delhi, but in recent years there have been reported sightings near the Yamuna Biodiversity Park and Okhla Bird Sanctuary. This is the second Egyptian Vulture that we have rescued this year,” Satyanarayan said.

Egyptian vulture, which is also known as the white scavenger vulture or pharaoh’s chicken, is the smallest among all vulture species.

According to conservationist T K Roy, the Egyptian vultures are slowly making their way back to Delhi after several years of lull. “The number of these birds is increasing in Delhi, albeit very slowly. Last January, we observed eight-nine vultures near the Yamuna,” Roy said.

