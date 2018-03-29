Encroachment: Schools under North body scanner

“The corporation also has the power to tow away vehicles that have been lying near the schools and are creating traffic problems,” an official said “The corporation also has the power to tow away vehicles that have been lying near the schools and are creating traffic problems,” an official said

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against schools over reports of encroachments outside various institutes, especially in Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines and Model Town.

A senior North corporation official said the civic body is preparing a detailed report of the schools where excessive traffic jam is witnessed due to parking of buses, and parents and teachers parking vehicles illegally on the roads.

The corporation will send notices to these schools and check their building layout plan to see if proper provisions have been made for parking, while getting the map passed by the authorities.

“In case they have shown a parking space while getting the map cleared, but have later converted it into a building space to earn extra revenue, the civic body will fine them and ask them to make parking spaces. If they fail to follow rules, the school might even be sealed,” he said.

“The corporation also has the power to tow away vehicles that have been lying near the schools and are creating traffic problems. As a short-term measure, we will lift those vehicles and as long-term measure, we will write to traffic police to ensure that vehicles are not allowed to be parked illegally near schools,” he said.

