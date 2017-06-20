Employee arrested for trying to steal Rs 40,000 from toll plaza

A case had been registered under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula police station. (For representation only) A case had been registered under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula police station. (For representation only)

An employee of the Kherki Daula toll plaza has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for staging a robbery to steal Rs 40,000 from the concessionaire Sunday night. According to police, the incident took place around 1 am when one of the plaza employees, who was collecting tax from vehicles, claimed that the pouch — in which he collected cash — had been stolen.

He alleged that a man had grabbed the bag, which contained around Rs 40,000, from him. In an unexpected turn of events, however, Gurgaon Police arrested the employee, Vipin (23), on Monday afternoon.

“We had taken him in for questioning, and he confessed that with the help of another man, he had hatched a plan to steal the cash from the plaza by staging a robbery. They had planned to split the money equally between themselves,” said Inspector Ramesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kherki Daula police station.

A case had been registered under Section 379 A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula police station.

“We have retrieved details of the accused’s accomplice, who is absconding with the cash. We expect to nab him soon,” added Kumar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App