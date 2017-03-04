Eleven Tihar inmates ‘injured’, cause ruckus

Eleven inmates of Tihar Jail number 3 injured themselves by banging their heads on the walls, causing massive chaos at the jail complex late Thursday night, Director General (Prisons) Sudhir Yadav said. While they were being taken to the DDU Hospital in ambulances, they broke equipment and created a ruckus at the hospital too, he said.

Jail sources said inmates who violate rules by smuggling in tobacco, drugs and mobile phones inside the jail, are kept at ward 2 of jail number 3. Many of them regularly pretend to fall sick just to go to the jail hospital, the sources added.

Yadav told The Indian Express that one of the inmates asked the jail warden to “give him medicines” as he was feeling ill. “The inmate complained of stomach ache and a doctor was immediately sent with medicines. However, the inmate demanded to be taken to the hospital which could not be allowed at night time. Then he started banging his head. Seeing this, the others followed suit,” he said.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said they have received a complaint from the jail authorities and a criminal case is being registered under various sections of the IPC and Section 3 of PDPP Act.