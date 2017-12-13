Eighth accused in Mansarovar Park murders could be related to others

The women were found murdered in a room inside their mansion on the morning of October 6. (Express) The women were found murdered in a room inside their mansion on the morning of October 6. (Express)

Investigation into the murder of five persons — including a woman and her three daughters — in Mansarovar Park two months ago has revealed the involvement of another person, whom police identified only by the first name, Rahul.

Police sources said the seven accused arrested in connection with the murders might be trying to “shield” him since he could be related to some of them. During investigation, the accused admitted that Rahul was involved, but did not disclose any further details.

On December 6, police had arrested three relatives of the security guard, Rakesh — his son-in-law Vikash (26), son Anuj (25) and nephew Sunny (22) — as well as four others, Vikas (23), Neeraj (37), Nitin and Deepak.

Police said Rakesh was also part of the conspiracy, but was murdered, along with the other victims, Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters, Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45).

The seven were produced before a city court, from where their custody was extended for another seven days. A police source said several persons with the name Rahul have been picked up for questioning. One of them is a member of Rakesh’s family, sources said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App