Eight-year-old sexually assaulted, murdered

A Class IV boy, who went missing from his house Saturday evening, was sodomised before being murdered in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, police said on Sunday. A neighbour, Manoj Kumar, who allegedly kidnapped the boy from his house and dumped his body after allegedly sexually assaulting him, has been arrested, police added.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said Kumar (35) used to work at a building material supply shop and stayed there. “We are questioning him to ascertain if he was a habitual offender. However, no other case has been found against him so far,” said Khan.

According to police, the boy was playing outside his house when Kumar allegedly lured him with Rs 10 and took him to an isolated plot. An eight-year-old boy, who was playing with the victim, rushed to his house and informed his parents that a man had taken his friend somewhere. The parents came out of the house but did not find their son,” said the officer.

The family then approached police and a case of kidnapping was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station. Police then scanned CCTV footage from the area and found a man accompanying the victim. The man was identified as Kumar. Police managed to nab him around 3.30 am from outside the shop where he used to work, said an officer.

During questioning, he told police that he took the boy towards Bhalswa Dairy, where he dumped his body in a drain after sodomising and smothering him. Another police team was sent to recover the body and the family identified him.

