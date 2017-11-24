Eight-year-old run over as juvenile reverses car in southwest Delhi

An eight-year-old boy died while his three-year-old brother was injured after a minor ran over them while reversing a car hired by his father in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh on Wednesday. According to police, the child who died has been identified as Nikhil. His brother, Nihal, who was injured, is in a critical condition at a local hospital, a police officer said.

Police said the juvenile has been apprehended and produced before a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The father of the two boys, Sandeep Singh, is a vegetable vendor and lives in Najafgarh’s Prem Vihar, police said.

On the day of the incident, police said the two boys were playing in an abandoned plot near their house. The juvenile was cleaning a Swift Dzire nearby, which has father had rented for some weddings in the family. A while later, the boy sat inside the car and tried to reverse it.

“The two children were playing right next to the car. As the juvenile reversed the vehicle, the boys came under the rear wheels. The car then crashed into a boundary wall,” an officer familiar with the investigation said.

Hearing the cries of the two boys, their parents and several locals rushed to the spot. The children were taken to a nearby hospital where Nikhil was declared brought dead, the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App