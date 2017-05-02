Eight alleged sharp shooters arrested in Delhi

Eight persons, alleged to be sharp shooters of different gangs and united to kill a Greater Noida-based businessman in a shootout have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Hari Ram (31), Chen Pal Gurjar (23), Sandeep Kumar (32), Sanjay Kumar (40), Ashok Kumar (29), Chaman Prakash (30), Manish Khari (30) and Bijender (39) were arrested from Ruchi Vihar area of south Delhi on April 29, Additional DCP-I(South) Chinmoy Biswal said. They were arrested after police received information about some members inter-state gangs taking ‘supari’ to kill a prominent Greater Noida-based hotelier, he added.

The accused had assembled near Ruchi Vihar where they were supposed to be joined by local criminals of south Delhi, police said that from there, they were supposed to proceed towards their target.

We also got to know that one of the suspects could be one Chenpal, a sharp shooter of the ‘Heavy Darbaripur’ gang of Gurugram, Haryana, he said. He was the main accused in the MG Road shootout of July 15, 2015 when the gang war between ‘Harender Heavy’ and ‘Rakesh Hayatpur’ had led to the death of an auto driver apart from other persons sustaining bullet injuries.

In the evening, a car was spotted coming from Israil Camp side, which stopped near the T-point and five men got down. A few minutes later, three persons, two on a motorcycle and one on a scooter, arrived at the scene.

After a brief chat, when the suspects started getting back into their respective vehicles, the police team called out to them, asking them to surrender. Two gunshots were fired by one of the men. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof vest of Inspector Richpal Singh.

“The police team fired with an aim to puncture a tyre of the car. A total of four rounds were fired by the police team, one of which hit the front bumper of the car. A scuffle ensued and the assailants were nabbed,” said the officer. Eight firearms and 22 cartridges were recovered from them. These include one US made and one British made semi-automatic pistol, one Indian pistol and five single shot crude firearms.

One of the arrested accused, Sanjay Kumar was given the contract by Ravi Rupawas, a gangster. Sanjay roped in the other men from different gangs. They had carried out a recce and were aware about all the details about their target. They had a plan to proceed towards Greater Noida expressway via Ghitorni.

“As per their plan, the scooter would have brushed past the car being driven by the hotelier. As soon as the vehicle would have come to a halt, they had plans to start firing indiscriminately at the target,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now