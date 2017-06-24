EDMC starts online trade licence portal

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (File Photo)

State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Friday inaugurated the online facility for issuance of general trade licence and veterinary trade licence introduced by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Tiwari said “Online issuance of trade licences would help reduce the scope of corruption and save time of the applicants.”

He added that with the inauguration of this facility, traders will be able to receive trade licenses through a “simple online procedure within 10-15 minutes by uploading the required documents and paying a requisite payment.”

Demonstrating the online application system on the EDMC website, Mayor Neema Bhagat said the facility will enable traders to get licence without any human interface, thereby limiting the scope of bribery and reducing the delays in the process.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App