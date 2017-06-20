EDMC mayor Neema Bhagat takes issues to L-G Anil Baijal

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. (file) Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. (file)

After an unsuccessful meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week, East Delhi mayor Neema Bhagat met Lt Governor Anil Baijal at his office and apprised him of the financial difficulties faced by the corporation, urging the L-G to facilitate release of funds from the state government.

The L-G, according to the civic body, assured them that he will make efforts to release funds in advance. The mayor stated that the L-G has also asked the civic body to improve its revenue collection for a permanent solution to its financial difficulties.

