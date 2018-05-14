EDMC fines Delhi government Rs 6 crore for shifting prisoners from Tihar to Mandoli

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File)

The East corporation has imposed a penalty of Rs 6 crore on the Delhi government for shifting prisoners from Tihar Jail to the newly constructed Mandoli prison. The civic agency alleged that the government had not obtained a completion certificate from it.

The civic body has asked the prisons department to pay pre-occupancy charges for the “violation” of laid down rules.

Government sources said the file on the issue had been sent to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, who would take a final decision on the payment of pre-occupancy charges.

About 3,000 inmates of Tihar have been shifted to Mandoli in East Delhi since December 2016, officials said. The shifting was part of a plan to decongest Tihar.

The official said the department had sent a file to Sisodia and Jain, asking them to take a decision on what the government should do in the matter.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App