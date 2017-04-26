EDMC election results 2017: BJP leading in 40 wards out of 63, moves towards an easy victory

First-time voter Deepali Rao after casting her vote for MCD elections on Sunday. Rao said she came back from London in time to exercise her franchise. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist First-time voter Deepali Rao after casting her vote for MCD elections on Sunday. Rao said she came back from London in time to exercise her franchise. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to register a comfortable victory in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) as the party maintains a lead in over 40 wards out of the total 63 as per early trends. The party is also leading in majority wards in both North Delhi Municipal Corpo and SDMC and is expected to cross the halfway mark required to win MCD elections.

This will be a comeback for BJP in Delhi and a huge setback for AAP which had won 67 Assembly seats in the last state elections. The BJP only managed to win on 3 seats.

This year, for MCD elections, the contest was between AAP, BJP and Congress. BJP had Manoj Tiwari as its newly appointed state president. The party also introduced fresh faces as candidates and did not give tickets to any sitting councillor.

On the other hand, the Congress campaign was led by senior leader Ajay Maken and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spearheaded the AAP campaign.

The AAP had promised waiver of House tax if it was voted to power. According to many, the MCD elections are also a litmus test for the party and an indication towards the mood of people based on party’s performance in Delhi in last two years.

The voting for MCD elections was held on April 23 and 54.08 per cent of the eligible voters exercised their franchise.

