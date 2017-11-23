EDMC distributes 16,000 masks to sanitation workers

EDMC worker wearing a mask while cleaning road in Ghazipur area. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) EDMC worker wearing a mask while cleaning road in Ghazipur area. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has distributed nearly 16,000 masks to its sanitation workers to prevent them from contracting any respiratory illness caused by air and dust pollution, the EDMC said on Thursday.

These masks were distributed to sanitation workers of both Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) Zones. Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara (South) Zone Atiq Ahmed met sanitation workers in the field and asked them to wear masks while on duty as a guard against pollution, the EDMC said in a statement.

“It was found that the sanitation workers were not using masks even though the EDMC had provided them. We informed them that wearing masks is very important because dust particles fly during sweeping, and it can become a cause of respiratory diseases for them later in life,” he said. “And, high-level of air pollution in Delhi also calls for its use,” Ahmed added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App