EDMC budget proposes new taxes, education cess

EDMC EDMC

After the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the East Corporation Thursday proposed two new taxes and an education cess in its budget for the coming year. The civic body has also proposed a multifold increase in theatre tax. Class-I theatres might now have to pay Rs 1,000 per show instead of Rs 10, and a class-II theatre will pay Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 7.

EDMC Commissioner Ranbir Singh presented a total budget estimate of Rs 5,217 crore, compared to last year’s budget of Rs 3,162 crore. The proposed estimate also includes Rs 1,500 crore for payment of pending arrears to its employees. The budget also proposed that five per cent of the property tax will now be charged as education cess. This will be used to improve facilities at schools such as infrastructure, increasing books and uniform allowances and getting additional teachers. “This will add Rs 10 crore to the corporation’s funds every year,” Singh said.

The budget also proposed a betterment tax, which would account for 15 per cent of the property tax. This is likely to generate an additional revenue of Rs 10 crore annually, the civic body said. The proposal also said a professional tax will be levied on individuals who have an annual income of Rs 5 lakh — raking in Rs 5 crore for the EDMC every year.

Meanwhile, AAP hit out at the body, calling the change in taxes anti-people. “The proposed budget of the two MCDs makes it clear that the BJP is out to inflict financial wounds on the people…,” a party statement said.

