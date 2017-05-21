EC’s EVM hacking challenge not open: AAP

AAP leaders Dilip Pandey, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh in New Delhi, Saturday. Express Photo Amit Mehra AAP leaders Dilip Pandey, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh in New Delhi, Saturday. Express Photo Amit Mehra

Before the EC issued an ‘open challenge’ to all political parties to hack EVM machines, the AAP alleged that the EC was “delaying the EVM hackathon” due to political pressure. But after the EC issued their challenge to political parties, AAP countered by claiming that the challenge was hardly open since the EC was “imposing guidelines” which would “restrict people” from hacking.

On Saturday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while maintaining that people continue to have questions about EVM tampering, said “EC should conduct a hackathon where experts from AAP can prove before EC officials that EVMs can be hacked. I want to know under whose pressure the EC is delaying the promise to conduct a hackathon.”

But after Chief Election Commissioner Dr Nasim Zaidi threw an open challenge to all political parties to tamper with EVMs from June 3 onwards, Singh, in another press conference, said the EVM’s open challenge was a misnomer.

He claimed that while there were a “100 ways” to hack an EVM, the guidelines stipulated by the EC would not allow this.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now