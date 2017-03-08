Economic survey: Unemployment rose by 11%, 12 lakh people without jobs

Unemployment figures could be more as few people from informal sector register in employment exchange offices Unemployment figures could be more as few people from informal sector register in employment exchange offices

Unemployment Rose sharply in the national capital, with the number of unemployed people going up by over 11 per cent between 2014 and 2015. According to the Delhi Economic Survey, 12 lakh people were without jobs in that year. Unemployment has been rising steadily over the years with the figures pegged at 9.13 lakh persons in 2013, 10.97 lakh persons in 2014 and 12.22 lakh persons in 2015. However, actual figures could be much more because the informal sector sees very few people registered in employment exchange offices.

Watch what else is making news:

According to the educational distribution of those unemployed in 2015, as many as 1,95,450 people were graduates, 34,033 were post-graduates and 56,576 were diploma holders. In 2013 and 2014, there were 44,934 and 52,532 unemployed diploma holders in the city. In 2005, the number of unemployed persons registered in employment exchanges in Delhi was 5.56 lakh. It has increased exponentially, with a marginal drop in between, since then.

The survey also showed that the rate of migration has been decreasing, with fewer people coming to Delhi every year. While 98,000 migrants came to Delhi in 2015, 88,000 came in 2014 and 62,000 came in 2013. So, while 2014 saw a 39 per cent jump in the number of migrants, 2015 only saw a 11 per cent jump. Job opportunities are the largest pull for rural to urban migration in Delhi, which — according to the Economic Survey — has been the largest recipient of rural migrants across the country.

Tackling the dearth of jobs has been a poll promise made by both the AAP government and the central government. The AAP, in its poll manifesto, had promised to create 8 lakh jobs in five years by bridging the “skill gap” through the promotion of vocational education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also launched the Skill India programme to offer vocational training to roughly 40 crore people by 2022. At his inaugural speech after winning the 2014 general elections, the PM had said jobs need to be created for 1 crore people every year to combat the current rate of unemployment.