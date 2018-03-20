Economic Survey 2017-18: 16 per cent households have no piped water supply

As per the survey, 12.30 per cent of households had access to water “near” and not within their premises. Another 4.28 per cent had access to water “away” from their premises, it stated (File) As per the survey, 12.30 per cent of households had access to water “near” and not within their premises. Another 4.28 per cent had access to water “away” from their premises, it stated (File)

At least 16 per cent households in the capital still do not have access to piped water supply, states the Economic Survey of Delhi 2017-18. As opposed to 81.3% in 2015, 83.42% of households in Delhi received piped water supply in 2016, the report said. As per the survey, 12.30 per cent of households had access to water “near” and not within their premises. Another 4.28 per cent had access to water “away” from their premises, it stated. Stating that Delhi depended on neighbouring states to meet 50 per cent of the drinking water demand, the report said, “political considerations remain a very serious challenge.”

“The distance between source of water and destination increases the possibility of leakage and pilferage. Loss of treated water is around 30 per cent. It increases cost of water supply. Excessive drawing of water from borewells has resulted in depletion of ground water, which is aggravated with inadequate monsoon. The status of non-revenue water is around 505. DJB does not have enough resources to meet the cost of water supply and sewerage infrastructure required for growing population,” it said.

