Echo from girls: Bring back free pads at school

Over 500 women got free sanitary pads. Abhinav Saha Over 500 women got free sanitary pads. Abhinav Saha

At Mayapuri, when over 500 women were asked if they used cloth instead of sanitary pads while menstruating, a majority of hands went up. Among the crowd were teenagers as well as middle-aged women — some who had tried using pads and others who had never heard of them.

They were given free sanitary pads by the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) as part of an event on menstrual hygiene, ‘Swachh Mahila-Swasth Mahila’, attended by former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit and DPMC president Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Several young girls, who went on stage to collect a packet of sanitary pads, said they had started using them when they were being handed out for free at their government schools. The scheme was scrapped in 2016. Since then, many said they stopped using pads as they were expensive.

Distribution of free pads in government schools was part of the Kishori Yojana Scheme — started by Dikshit in 2011. An RTI filed by NGO Matri Sudha in January showed that the government had allocated Rs 16 crore in the 2017-2018 fiscal year for sanitary napkins. But not a rupee from the Budget has been spent.

Kareena (15), who dropped out of school after Class IX, said, “Using pads was convenient as they would last longer, and did not stain my clothes. After the school stopped distributing them, I had to go back to using cloth. If this scheme is started again, it will be very helpful,” she said.

Manisha (17), too, switched to cloth after she left school: “It’s an economic decision. I’ve tried to convince my mother, but she thinks pads are a luxury which people like us cannot afford.”

Dukhni Devi (45) said she had never heard of sanitary pads. “All my life, I have only used cloth. I didn’t know such a thing existed until I heard about it here. I have apprehensions about using it because it’s not familiar to me. But I’ll try it once and see,” she said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya