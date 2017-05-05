East Delhi Municipal Corporation ranks better than counterparts

According to the fresh sanitation rankings of cities — done after a survey by the Union Ministry For Urban Development — the national capital has fared better this year when compared to the previous years. However, of the 434 cities and towns surveyed, Delhi remains close to the 200th position.

Areas under the jurisdiction of the three MCDs are at 196 (EDMC), 202 (SDMC) and 279 (NDMC). The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is financially the poorest among the three civic bodies, has ranked better than the its counterparts, as per the survey.

The survey was launched in 2014 ahead of the announcement of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in October the same year.

The Delhi Cantonment Board has ranked 172 and the New Delhi Municipal Council, governing the Lutyens’ zone and adjoining areas, is in seventh place — slipping from its previously held fourth position in 2016.

The council, however, continues to remain in the top 10 ‘clean cities’ list. The council area had ranked 15th in the 2014 survey of 476 towns and cities.

In the 2016 survey, areas under the North, South and East corporations had been at the 43rd, 39th and 52nd positions respectively in a ranking of 72 million-plus cities. In the “72 million-plus cities” category for this year, EDMC has climbed positions — from 52nd last year to 45 this year. The South corporation, meanwhile, has slipped from the 39th to the 47th position.

The North corporation, at an overall rank of 279, is the lowest-ranked corporation in the city and has fallen from rank 53 to rank 65 in the ‘72 million’ category.

North Delhi commissioner P K Gupta told The Indian Express that multiplicity of authority in the capital was a major reason for the corporation’s low ranking. “The landfills are a constant reason for concern,” he added.

