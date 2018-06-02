East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor gives up official cars

The mayor had been provided a Maruti SX4 and Ciaz, along with two drivers. The mayor had been provided a Maruti SX4 and Ciaz, along with two drivers.

The mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Bipin Bihari Singh, Friday gave up both cars provided to him on government expense. He said the corporation pays more than Rs 29 lakh per year for these cars, which can be used by the civic body for other welfare work and to pay salary to sanitation workers.

He said the drivers are paid around Rs 71,000 per month, while the rest of the expenses are for fuel and maintenance.

The mayor had been provided a Maruti SX4 and Ciaz, along with two drivers.

“I will use my private car. EDMC has been unable to make timely payment of salaries to employees, and has been facing difficulties in carrying on development work. I appeal to all EDMC leaders and officials to give up government vehicles and drivers, and manage on their own,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App