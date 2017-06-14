East Delhi civic body throws opens toilets at hotels to women, kids

After South, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation Tuesday allowed women and children to use toilets in hotels and restaurants under its jurisdiction. The corporation stated that after consultation with owners and associations of hotels, an order to this effect has been issued by the Additional Commissioner (Health). Like in the South, the facility is available free of cost.

EDMC Commissioner Mohanjeet Singh said the decision has been taken to facilitate women and children, especially in areas where public convenience is not available. “This would be in addition to the facilities made available by the corporation,” he added.

Marking this as another step towards achieving the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the EDMC said the move will be adequately advertised for the benefit of users. In April this year, the South Corporation had issued a similar order which came into effect on May 1. Initially, the move was aimed at allowing any person to use the restrooms. However, after resistance from hotel owners, it was restricted to women and children.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners in south Delhi said the move has not been publicised and there have not been any requests for use of toilets by those who are not customers. “The SDMC has not publicised the move. We have not received a single request from those who are not customers about wanting to use the toilet,” said Priyank Sukhija, owner of Lord of the Drinks in Hauz Khas Village.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App