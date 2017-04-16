E-rickshaw routes in Delhi to be regularised

“As of now, there is no route regularisation of e-rickshaws due to which they occupy more space, causing traffic jams on several busy roads.” (File photo. Express) “As of now, there is no route regularisation of e-rickshaws due to which they occupy more space, causing traffic jams on several busy roads.” (File photo. Express)

The Delhi government’s transport department has decided to streamline the movement of e-rickshaws in the national capital by regularising their routes. The department will soon initiate a study on routes where there is an “actual” need for the battery-operated vehicles to ply, a senior government official said. In January this year, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and the police to frame a comprehensive policy on the plying of e-rickshaws in the capital. “As of now, there is no route regularisation of e-rickshaws due to which they occupy more space, causing traffic jams on several busy roads. The transport department will regularise their routes in several areas,” the official said.

The official also said that a detailed report on the issue will be prepared and subsequently submitted to the government for a final nod. In Delhi, the operation of e-rickshaws is banned on 236 roads, including 77 roads in New Delhi, 38 in South Delhi, Ring Road, Vikas Marg and the Shakarpur Chowk to Mother Dairy road, besides others. However, there is no strict prohibition on their movement by the authorities. In a bid to promote these vehicles, the Delhi government has also been providing subsidies to the buyers of registered e-rickshaws.

While issuing directions to the Delhi government and the police on framing a comprehensive policy, the court had in January said, “The intent of the policy should be to ensure that only registered e-rickshaws ply on the roads after payment of registration and insurance policy charges.” It had also suggested consideration of the Centre’s suggestion to cap the number of such vehicles, considering the road capacity here.

