E-rickshaw driver beaten to death: Police pick up suspect from UP, he admits there was an argument

Outside Kumar’s home in GTB Nagar; a relative with his wedding photograph. Praveen Khanna Outside Kumar’s home in GTB Nagar; a relative with his wedding photograph. Praveen Khanna

Three days after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death in northwest Delhi, police has traced one of the suspects in the case. The suspect was being questioned till late Tuesday night. Ravinder Kumar, 31, was beaten to death about seven hours after he asked two people not to urinate in public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday asked police to bring the culprits to book. The suspect was caught on CCTV buying alcohol from a liquor shop a few metres from GTB Nagar Metro station, before he had an altercation with Kumar.

Police said the suspect, who was picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, admitted during initial questioning that he had a heated argument with Kumar around 1.30 pm on Saturday. However, he denied his involvement in Kumar’s murder, and said he headed to take an exam after the argument, police said. Police said they looked at the admit card of a student who appeared for an examination at Kirori Mal College the same day. Police believe the suspect went there after the argument, but it is yet to be ascertained if the person buying liquor and the one caught on CCTV entering KMC are the same.

Police are also yet to ascertain if the suspect is a student of KMC, or of the School of Open Learning, which also had its exam at the college the same day. “We showed the admit card of a student, suspected to have had an argument with Kumar, to e-rickshaw drivers. This information, along with CCTV footage from the liquor shop, helped trace the suspect,” police said. A team was sent to Muzaffarnagar and the suspect was questioned at his residence. “He was questioned in front of his parents and he admitted that he had an argument with Kumar. He claimed he left the spot afterwards and went to take an exam. He also claimed he did not return to the spot,” police sources said.

The suspect was questioned again when he reached Delhi. Kumar was beaten to death at 8.30 pm by a group of about 20 people, who used bricks wrapped in a towel as a weapon. With calls to nab the culprits growing, police had prepared a sketch of the suspect and showed it to people in 30 paying guest accommodations in Mukherjee Nagar, but in vain Police also questioned an e-rickshaw driver who had been involved in a fight with Kumar about a month ago.

“That driver started parking at a spot Kumar considered his own, and the two got into a fight. But other e-rickshaw drivers claimed the matter was resolved then,” police said Police have also analysed call detail records of over 100 students, who were within 2 km of the crime spot. The Crime Branch is working with the district police to crack the case DCP (Crime Branch) Madhur Verma said, “We have questioned some people who were present at the spot.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App