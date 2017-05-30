E-rickshaw driver beaten to death: PM Modi wants culprits brought to book, cops scan CCTV footage from Kirori Mal College

The public toilet at Kishore Market. Praveen Khanna The public toilet at Kishore Market. Praveen Khanna

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killing of e-rickshaw driver Ravinder Kumar and directed authorities to punish the culprits, Delhi Police were yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Investigators spent the day scanning a database of more than 200 students who appeared for an exam at Kirori Mal College (KMC) on Saturday. “Few people have been called for enquiry and verification, but no arrest has been made so far,” DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said. Kumar, 31, was beaten to death seven hours after he stopped two people from urinating in public in Mukherjee Nagar Saturday. More than 20 men had assaulted him using bricks wrapped in towels.

Sources told The Indian Express that police are exploring two angles — the role of students who were stopped by Kumar, and also the possibility of “personal enmity”. “Among the suspects are students whom the deceased confronted on Saturday afternoon — outside gate number 4 of GTB Nagar Metro station. To identify them, police are working on clues provided by another one e-rickshaw driver, who had dropped them off at KMC,” sources said. The DCP had Sunday said Kumar was beaten up by the same men he had confronted earlier.

According to investigators, one of the students whom the driver dropped off had a surgery mark on his right arm. The driver told police the student consumed liquor before entering the college. “CCTV footage from the college confirmed the suspect walked inside, possibly to take an exam. He is possibly a KMC student, or a student of the School of Open Learning (SOL) who was there for an exam,” said a police officer, adding that the CCTV also captured him leaving the college.

Police are also probing a rivalry between two groups of e-rickshaw drivers — from Malkaganj and Kingsway Camp. “We are looking for a man with whom Kumar consumed liquor before he was killed. We are yet to trace him,” an officer said. Police also questioned staff at a liquor shop near the Metro station, where the two students had purchased beer. Police said they will analyse call data records of all students who took the exam to ascertain their “tower location”. The college is 1.5 km from the Metro station. KMC principal Dinesh Khattar said, “KMC is also a centre for the SOL exam, so we still don’t know who the students are.”

