E-commerce site staff stabbed for delay in delivery, 2 arrested: Delhi cops

Delhi Police has arrested two persons, including a 30-year-old woman, for allegedly stabbing a e-commerce website delivery boy multiple times in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar after he failed to deliver the purchase on time. Confirming the incident, DCP (Outer Delhi) M N Tiwari said that the two arrested accused have been identified as Kamal Deep and her brother Jitender Singh.

“We have recovered Rs 40,000 stolen cash, a van used in the offence, a bloodstained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangulate the delivery boy, Keshav.”

Tiwari said the matter came to the fore after they received a PCR call about an man lying unconscious in a pool of blood in a drain in Chander Vihar on March 21. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where is is recuperating now. “When he recorded his statement later, we came to know that the incident took place when he had gone to deliver a phone worth Rs 11,000 to one of the accused, Kamal Deep.”

In his statement, Keshav has said that he called the woman to confirm her address when he was leaving his office after picking up the package. The woman started calling him repeatedly and started complaining about the delay. But he got delayed because he was new to the area and did not know the place well enough.

“When he reached, she got into an argument with him. Singh attacked him and strangled him with his shoe laces. When he fell down, Kamal Deep sat on his abdomen and Singh attacked him on his hands and face with a knife. When he lost consciousness, they stole Rs 40,000 cash which he had collected by delivering items. Later, they dumped him near a drain late night in a van thinking that he had died,” a senior police officer said.

