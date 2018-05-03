Dwarka murder case: Undertrial who bolted had threatened victim earlier, reveals police probe

Sandeep was shot dead at Dwarka’s Bamnoli village. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Sandeep was shot dead at Dwarka’s Bamnoli village. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Investigation into the murder of property dealer Sandeep alias Mental and his associate has revealed that last month, he received a call from escaped undertrial Sandeep alias Dhillu demanding money from him. Police said Sandeep had refused, following which Dhillu threatened him with dire consequences.

According to police, Sandeep recently told his close associates that Dhillu — following his escape from custody during a visit to Maulana Azad Medical College — had contacted him. Police said the two used to work together and were arrested in a murder case.

“Dhillu asked him for Rs 20 lakh but Sandeep refused. Dhillu then threatened him saying if he is not going to survive, he would make sure Sandeep doesn’t survive either,” a senior police officer said, adding that Dhillu also suspected that Sandeep was passing information about him to police.

Sources said police found that Sandeep and his former associate Monu were involved in a dispute of over 250 acres of land in Dwarka’s Pochanpur village. “He was found to be missing after the incident. A search is on to trace him,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s family claimed that he had left behind his former life of crime as he was fed up with repeated incarcerations and threats. He also did not want to thwart his son’s ambition of getting admission in a foreign university, the family said.

His son, Abhimanyu, claimed that his father was going to convert around 25 acres at his ancestral village in Haryana’s Jasor Keri into a gaushala. “He had told me not to follow his path. My father promised to send me to Australia,” he said. Sandeep’s mother, Darshana Devi, said, “After a long time, he got some peace. He was killed in cold blood.”

Sandeep’s family. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Sandeep’s family. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Outside the mortuary where Sandeep’s body is kept for a post-mortem, his associates discussed which of his “enemies” may have killed him. On the top of their list is Monu. “They used to eat together and attend family functions. Sandeep was stabbed in the back,” Krishan, an associate, alleged. They claimed that Monu owed Sandeep around Rs 50 lakh.

