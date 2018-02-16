Dwarka murder: Bihar gangster to be questioned

Two of the attackers — Shabbir Hussain (32) and Akbar Ali (30) — were caught by a team of local police and traffic police Wednesday night. Two of the attackers — Shabbir Hussain (32) and Akbar Ali (30) — were caught by a team of local police and traffic police Wednesday night.

A day after a 32-year-old man from Bihar’s Siwan district was gunned down in an alleged gang war in Dwarka Sector 23, Delhi Police Thursday said it will question gangster Raees Khan, who is lodged in Chhapra Jail, in connection with the case. Police said Khan hatched a conspiracy to kill Firoz Ali by hiring two sharpshooters, at Rs 1 lakh each. Police said Khan, who is facing at least 45 cases of murder and attempt to murder in Bihar, had a feud with a Bihar-based gangster-turned-politician,who is lodged in Tihar Jail. Additional DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that Khan will be brought to Delhi for questioning.

Two of the attackers — Shabbir Hussain (32) and Akbar Ali (30) — were caught by a team of local police and traffic police Wednesday night. Another accused, Sanjay, who was fleeing on a bike with the two after committing the crime, managed to flee, police said.

Meena said they will recommend a reward for the police personnel involved in nabbing the sharpshooters.

Police said Firoz was staying in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur for four months with his wife and two children and was running an eatery in Dwarka. “Firoz was a witness in the murder of his friend in Bihar, allegedly plotted by Khan. Khan was pressuring him to change the statement. Firoz may have moved to Delhi fearing for his life,” said the officer. Police said Sanjay, Hussain and Ali — bought a motorcycle from Karol Bagh — four days before the murder.

